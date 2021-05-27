Cancel
‘Chicka Chicka Boom Boom’ illustrator Lois Ehlert dies

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 11 days ago
The woman who illustrated the famous children’s book “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom” has died.

Lois Ehlert, who was known for her style of cutting and pasting shapes to illustrate preschool books, died at the age of 86, The Associated Press reported.

Ehlert used a primary palette of brown and green to create a coconut tree in the style used by her preschool audience, with capital letters in a rainbow of colors that are stacked at the top of the tree, nearly tipping to the ground. The text of the 1989 book repeats “Chicka chicka boom boom! Will there be enough room?”

The book sold more than 12 million copies.

She also illustrated “Color Zoo” using basic shapes to create animals in 1990 and received a Caldecott Honor as illustrator and author.

Her first book, however, was 1987′s “Growing Vegetable Soup,” published when she started illustrating children’s books in her 50s, the AP reported.

She also published “Planting a Rainbow,” “Eating the Alphabet” and “Waiting for Wings,” the AP reported.

