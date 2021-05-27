Sensing technology to prevent diabetic foot ulcers

The global “diabetic foot ulcer treatment market” size is projected to showcase remarkable growth on account of the increasing prevalence of diabetes followed by a foot ulcer. A diabetic foot ulcer is an open wound occurring in the sole of the feet of a diabetic person and requires immediate pressure, off-loading, infection control, and vasculature to heal. As per a recent report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Ulcer Type (Neuropathic Ulcer, Ischemic Ulcer, Neuro-ischemic Ulcer), By Product (Wound-care Dressings, Wound-care Devices, Active Therapies, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Homecare Settings), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the value of the market was USD 7.03 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 11.05 billion by the end of 2027. The market is presumed to rise at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, 2020 to 2027.