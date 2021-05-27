Cancel
Sensing technology to prevent diabetic foot ulcers

By University of Southampton
MedicalXpress
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInnovative in-sole sensors will alert diabetic patients during excessive or extended activities that could trigger foot ulcers in a new system being developed at the University of Southampton. The LOad Monitoring and Intervention System (LOMIS) processes real-time data from three directional force sensors and detects physical activities over extended periods...

medicalxpress.com
