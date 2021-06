The origins of the Coronavirus are continuing to be investigated and new information from a U.S. intelligence report found that several researchers at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill and needed to be hospitalized in November of 2019. The cases were about a month before China recorded the first patient who came in contact with the disease. China previously told the World Health Organization that the first patient was recorded in Wuhan on December 8th, 2019. The Director of the Wuhan National Biosafety Lab called the new report a ‘complete lie’ and the intelligence agency said they’re still unsure if the researchers were actually sick with the Coronavirus. Currently intelligence agencies suggest the virus came naturally from animal-human contact. The Biden Administration has yet to indicate plans to declassify any of the information on the origins.