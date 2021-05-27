Cell encapsulation could enhance antiviral vaccines

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Bone marrow mesenchymal stem cell (BMSC)-derived exosomes have been found to enhance fracture healing. In addition, microRNAs contributing to the healing of various bone fractures have attracted widespread attention in recent years, but knowledge of the mechanisms by which they act is still very limited. In this study, we clarified the function of altered microRNA-19b (miR-19b) expression in BMSCs in fracture healing. We modulated miR-19b expression via mimics/inhibitors in BMSCs and via agomirs in mice to explore the effects of these changes on osteogenic factors, bone cell mineralization and the healing status of modeled fractures. Through gain- and loss-of function assays, the binding affinity between miR-19b and WWP1/Smurf2 was identified and characterized to explain the underlying mechanism involving the KLF5/β-catenin signaling pathway. miR-19b promoted the differentiation of human BMSCs into osteoblasts by targeting WWP1 and Smurf2. Overexpression of WWP1 or Smurf2 degraded the target protein KLF5 in BMSCs through ubiquitination to inhibit fracture healing. KLF5 knockdown delayed fracture healing by modulating the Wnt/β-catenin signaling pathway. Furthermore, miR-19b enhanced fracture healing via the KLF5/β-catenin signaling pathway by targeting WWP1 or Smurf2. Moreover, miR-19b was found to be enriched in BMSC-derived exosomes, and treatment with exosomes promoted fracture healing in vivo. Collectively, these results indicate that mesenchymal stem cell-derived exosomal miR-19b represses the expression of WWP1 or Smurf2 and elevates KLF5 expression through the Wnt/β-catenin signaling pathway, thereby facilitating fracture healing.