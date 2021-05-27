Cancel
Cancer

Cell encapsulation could enhance antiviral vaccines

By Hôpitaux Universitaires de Genève
MedicalXpress
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImmunotherapy techniques developed in oncology to combat cancerous cells have great potential for fighting viruses. A research team from the University Hospitals of Geneva (HUG) and the University of Geneva (UNIGE), in Switzerland, in collaboration with MaxiVAX, a spinoff of both institutions, developed an innovative technology called "cell encapsulation". Originally designed to stimulate immunity to fight cancer, the COVID-19 pandemic motivated the scientists to broaden the scope of their technology to test its effectiveness against viruses. The first results of a pre-clinical study are very encouraging and can be discovered in the journal Vaccines.

