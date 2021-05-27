Cancel
Cancer

Low on antibodies, blood cancer patients can fight off COVID-19 with T cells

By Science X staff
MedicalXpress
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntibodies aren't the only immune cells needed to fight off COVID-19—T cells are equally important and can step up to do the job when antibodies are depleted, suggests a new Penn Medicine study of blood cancer patients with COVID-19 published in Nature Medicine. The researchers found that blood cancer patients with COVID-19 who had higher CD8 T cells, many of whom had depleted antibodies from cancer treatments, were more than three times likelier to survive than patients with lower levels of CD8 T cells.

