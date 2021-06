The Red Sox are desperate for some revenge against the Astros, who took two of four in Houston last week and then grabbed the first game this week at Fenway. Boston got on the board first here in this second game of the three-game set, but these Astros are relentless. They broke down Nathan Eovaldi in the third, and then piled on late to put the game away and continue to just dominate this Red Sox team. The good news: There’s only one more matchup with this team in 2021 coming on Thursday. Well, at least until an October date, perhaps.