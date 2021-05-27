Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Loveland, OH

Letter to the Editor: Upcoming art show presented by local non-profits

By Administrator
clermontsun.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational non-profit based in Loveland, The Grail in The US, is excited to announce an upcoming art show themed on the idea of “Our Good Green Earth”. The show will be a collaboration with Northside based art studio Visionaries and Voices. It will include a traditional gallery display and showcase the art of local Grail member, Ingrid Farnham as well as various artists from Visionaries and Voices. A maker space area will include a lesson from one of V+V’s teaching artists and give participants a chance to work as a community to create their own art piece!

www.clermontsun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Green, OH
City
Loveland, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Show#Art Studio#Art#Community#Northside#Visionaries And Voices#The Ohio Arts Council#Amazing Art#Beautiful Art#Collaboration#Rsvp#Teaching
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
Ohio StateThrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”