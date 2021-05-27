Letter to the Editor: Upcoming art show presented by local non-profits

National non-profit based in Loveland, The Grail in The US, is excited to announce an upcoming art show themed on the idea of “Our Good Green Earth”. The show will be a collaboration with Northside based art studio Visionaries and Voices. It will include a traditional gallery display and showcase the art of local Grail member, Ingrid Farnham as well as various artists from Visionaries and Voices. A maker space area will include a lesson from one of V+V’s teaching artists and give participants a chance to work as a community to create their own art piece!