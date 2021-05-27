Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

McConnell says Republicans' infrastructure proposal not final offer -CNBC

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HYsKr_0aDN9ihD00

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday said Republicans’ counter offer to President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan was not a final offer and that his caucus was open to continued talks on a possible bipartisan deal.

McConnell, speaking in an interview on CNBC, said Republicans were open to more spending on infrastructure but that the money should come from funds already allotted to states and localities under earlier COVID-19 relief bills.

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
154K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Senate Republican#Republican Caucus#Infrastructure Plan#Cnbc#Proposal#President Joe Biden#U S#Bills#Money#Continued Talks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

Bowman calls Manchin ‘the new Mitch McConnell’

WASHINGTON — Rep. Jamaal Bowman on Monday said Sen. Joe Manchin “has become the new Mitch McConnell,” denouncing the West Virginia Democrat for maintaining his support of the legislative filibuster while opposing his party’s expansive election and ethics reform bill. In an interview on CNN, Bowman (D-N.Y.) invoked past comments...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Why media liberals and Democrats are suddenly trashing Joe Manchin

How much do liberal commentators despise Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for not rolling over for the Biden agenda?. Jemele Hill, an Atlantic contributor, tweeted this: "Record number of Black voters show up to save this democracy, only for white supremacy to be upheld by a cowardly, power-hungry White dude." The African-American writer called Manchin "a clown."
Congress & CourtsMiami Herald

Lawmakers optimistic about compromise on Biden’s infrastructure bill

Lawmakers are still tinkering with President Biden’s sweeping infrastructure package, with Republicans and moderates saying a compromise is possible. Sen. Joe Manchin, a centrist Democrat from West Virginia, said on Sunday he had “all the confidence in the world” a deal was within reach on the expansive proposals, which range from highway and sewer upgrades to boosting care for the elderly.
Congress & CourtsFort Worth Star-Telegram

No hard deadline yet for bipartisan stimulus, Raimondo says

WASHINGTON — Bipartisan talks on a U.S. stimulus bill are headed for a “big week” and there’s no firm deadline yet for a deal, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said. While President Joe Biden and key Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito have agreed to talk again on Monday to discuss a potential agreement, pressure is building on the administration — including from progressive Democrats — to abandon bipartisan efforts and attempt to pass the stimulus without GOP support.
Congress & CourtsGreensburg Daily News

John Krull column: Joe Manchin and the teeter totter

It took a remarkable set of circumstances to make Joe Manchin the second most powerful person in America. If former President Donald Trump hadn’t gone into a post-election self-pity party from which he has yet to emerge, Republicans likely would have won the two run-off elections in Georgia. And Manchin,...
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: ‘The new Mitch McConnell’?

D.C. NORMALCY MILESTONE: The White House briefing room returned to full capacity today. National security adviser JAKE SULLIVAN briefed reporters on President JOE BIDEN’S European trip, which begins Wednesday. Most questions focused on the end-of-trip meeting with Russian President VLADIMIR PUTIN in Geneva on June 16. Sullivan came to the...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Mitch McConnell’s plan is coming together perfectly

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has never minded playing the villain. While most politicians are desperate to be loved, what matters to the Kentucky Republican is power, and his is not based on people loving him. McConnell is happy to be the one who grinds the Senate to a halt,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Senate returns to recess leftovers

The Senate returns Tuesday to a full slate of negotiations Congress failed to complete before blowing town for Memorial Day. Driving the news: Next steps on a Jan. 6 commission will compete with infrastructure talks, police reform and a China-focused package on U.S. competitiveness. Infrastructure: Democrats and the White House...
Congress & CourtsIJR

Biden Dismisses GOP Counteroffer on Infrastructure Bill

Efforts to build a bipartisan consensus on an infrastructure bill that could pass the Senate appear to be crumbling faster than America’s roads and bridges. On Friday, President Joe Biden said that a Republican counter-offer to his $1.7 trillion infrastructure plan was not good enough, according to the White House.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Steve Bannon Urges 'Major Effort' to Bring Joe Manchin Into Republican Party

Steve Bannon is calling for a "major effort" to bring moderate Democrat Senator Joe Manchin into the Republican Party so that the GOP can take back the Senate. "I actually believe there should be a major effort led by guys like [Florida Senator] Rick Scott to bring Joe Manchin into the Republican Party right now," Bannon said on a Monday episode of his Real America's Voice podcast, War Room. "Bring him into the Republican Party, make sure that he's a welcome member of the Republican Party."