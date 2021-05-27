Melatonin shown to protect kidney damage caused by obesity with diabetes

SGLT2 inhibitors (gliflozins) were developed as oral antidiabetics. They enhance urinary glucose excretion by inhibiting SGLT-2 (sodium-dependent glucose co-transporter-2) in the renal tubuli. The discovery of kidney benefits beyond the lowering of blood sugar has been made by Professor Christoph Wanner from Germany: The EMPA-REG OUTCOME study [2] initially showed that the rate of cardiovascular events in type 2 diabetic pa-tients is significantly reduced if the SGLT2 inhibitor empagliflozin is administered. Kidney function in diabetics who already had diabetic nephropathy was also found to benefit sig-nificantly from the treatment (as an incidental finding, so to speak) [3]. In other cardio-vascular outcome studies, this effect has been confirmed for other SGLT2 inhibitors in type 2 diabetics with diabetic nephropathy (albuminuria) [4, 5, 6]. The DAPA-CKD study [7, 8] showed that, even in non-diabetic CKD patients, i.e., in patients with other under-lying causes of kidney disease, the combined renal endpoint (loss of renal function ?50%, dialysis requirement or mortality) is significantly delayed by SGLT2 inhibition with dapagliflozin (HR 0.61).