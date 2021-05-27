Cancel
Weekend getaway: The 8 best luxury spas close to NYC

By Alev Aktar
New York Post
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRest and recharge at one of these luxurious desination spas, all just a quick drive or train trip from New York City. Shou Sugi Ban House is a beautifully balanced zen oasis in the middle of the Hamptons. The 13-room retreat has a Japanese-inspired focus on intuitive wellness and nature, and self-care options include everything from craniosacral therapy and hydrotherapy to sound baths, body wraps, shamanic healing, yoga and laps in the salt pool. Meals developed by Michelin-starred chef Mads Refslund are locally sourced and plant-based (and alcohol-free). There are no TVs in the serene guest studios, just space for contemplation. Rooms from $1,100 (single occupancy); Shou Sugi Ban House.

