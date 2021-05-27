Weekend getaway: The 8 best luxury spas close to NYC
Rest and recharge at one of these luxurious desination spas, all just a quick drive or train trip from New York City. Shou Sugi Ban House is a beautifully balanced zen oasis in the middle of the Hamptons. The 13-room retreat has a Japanese-inspired focus on intuitive wellness and nature, and self-care options include everything from craniosacral therapy and hydrotherapy to sound baths, body wraps, shamanic healing, yoga and laps in the salt pool. Meals developed by Michelin-starred chef Mads Refslund are locally sourced and plant-based (and alcohol-free). There are no TVs in the serene guest studios, just space for contemplation. Rooms from $1,100 (single occupancy); Shou Sugi Ban House.nypost.com