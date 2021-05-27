Heather Morris: ‘Glee’ cast was scared to report Lea Michele’s bullying

Summer is near. I consider summer the best time of the year, but oh how I hate to hear "I'm bored" and "there's nothing to do" over and over again. Well, this summer GLEE on demand has a ready anytime solution for those rainy day and nothing to do day blues GLEE on demand dance classes are ready to turn on anytime and anywhere. Dance alone, with friends, at your own pace, choose the style of dance you want and start moving. Get fit, have fun, build confidence and best of all classes are always available when and where you want them. GLEE on demand classes are offered at a fraction of the cost of in-person classes. Classes for beginners-advanced levels. Classes for recreation, for fitness, to supplement studio in-person classes and classes to help students who want to obtain excellence. Bonus, GLEE has classes for mom and dad too!