Anterix Forges Private LTE Distribution Partnership Deals With Nokia, Motorola

NEW YORK – Today, NBCUniversal and ReachTV announced a new, scaled content and monetization partnership that will take flight across more than 90 airports in the US, Canada, and the UK. The expanded collaboration between the media and technology powerhouse and the groundbreaking in-airport entertainment company will bring NBCUniversal's beloved content -- from local news to Peacock -- to the TV screens that light up travelers' journeys every step of the way. From concourses to lounges, bars and restaurants to retail hubs and newsstands, airport gates, and over one million hotel rooms, advertisers will have myriad new ways to connect with more than one billion consumers as they embark on their long-awaited adventures.