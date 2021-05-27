Anterix Forges Private LTE Distribution Partnership Deals With Nokia, Motorola
Anterix Inc (NASDAQ: ATEX) inked an agreement with Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) to fast-track the 900 MHz private LTE distribution across the U.S. utility sector. They will combine Anterix's "beach-front" 900 MHz spectrum with Nokia's industrial-grade private LTE/4.9G wireless infrastructure to help the utility companies distribute private LTE solutions supporting advanced communications for grid transformation.