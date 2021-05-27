Cancel
Agriculture

Coronavirus outbreak risk from hotspots of bat presence and livestock

By Massey University
MedicalXpress
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMassey University professor of infectious disease ecology, Professor David Hayman, has been a part of a team that has identified areas of the world that are at risk for new SARS-related coronavirus outbreaks. Professor Hayman worked alongside academics from the Polytechnic University of Milan (Politecnico di Milano) and University of...

medicalxpress.com
Bat#Epidemics#Population Growth#World Population#Population Density#Urbanization#Massey University#Asian#Livestock Density#Hotspots#Livestock Farming#Virus Hosts#Disease Emergence#Viruses#Regions#Increased Population#Human Population#Concentrations#Wildlife Habitats#Agricultural Land
Worldorbys.net

Fauci funded 'bat-human interface' research in China to avoid an outbreak in the US

The top US infection disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has made a groundbreaking admission that he funded coronavirus research in China to avoid an outbreak on American soil, Sky News host Sharri Markson reports. “The United States funded highly dangerous coronavirus research that was once banned at the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” she said. “That research involved creating new deadly viruses that never existed before. “Back in 2012, when the US was considering banning gain of function research, which it later did, Fauci argued that it was important work and was even worth the risk of sparking a pandemic. “But when the outbreak of the pandemic exploded and the White House was sitting there wondering how it all started, Fauci did not once mention gain of function research or the other activities at the Wuhan laboratory. “It was left to others to uncover. “Fauci is the man solely responsible for lifting the US ban on this risky research in 2017.” Ms Markson said it was “unthinkable” for the US to want “risky coronavirus research” conducted in China.
Public Healthmorns.ca

Taiwan tech sector hit by coronavirus outbreak

A leading Taiwanese chip testing and packaging company said Monday that all its migrant employees have been suspended from working for around two weeks to contain a coronavirus outbreak. At least 206 employees, mostly migrant workers, at facilities run by King Yuan Electronics Company (KYEC) in northern Miaoli county have...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

WHO urges flu vigilance after human H10N3 case

The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged countries to remain vigilant for influenza following the recent confirmation by Chinese health authorities of the first human case of infection with a rare strain of bird flu virus known as H10N3. "This is first-ever report to WHO of human infection with H10N3...
TravelPhys.org

How coronavirus aerosols travel through lungs

More than 65% of inhaled coronavirus particles reach the deepest region of our lungs where damage to cells can lead to low blood oxygen levels, new research has discovered, and more of these aerosols reach the right lung than the left. Lead author of the study Dr. Saidul Islam, from...
WildlifeNews-Medical.net

Global land-use changes increase risk of zoonotic coronavirus transmission from bats

Global land-use changes — including forest fragmentation, agricultural expansion and concentrated livestock production — are creating “hotspots” favorable for bats that carry coronaviruses and where conditions are ripe for the diseases to jump from bats to humans, finds a new analysis by researchers at the Politecnico di Milano, University of California, Berkeley and Massey University.
Public Healthfreenews.live

New coronavirus variant: COVID-19 infections become instantaneous

The alarming news is coming from different countries: new variants of the coronavirus are beginning to spread rapidly, causing infections in ways never seen before. Just a passing pass on the street by an infected person is enough. As a result, lockdowns are extended, and vaccination volumes are increased. In...
WildlifeNews-Medical.net

Risk of SARS-CoV-2 spread to bats

Since the onset of the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, the potential for the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) to establish infection in animal hosts has been a pressing concern. Understanding the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in animals is necessary to prevent the outbreak of wildlife diseases. Furthermore, the potential for the virus to find a reservoir host is also concerning, as this could lead to the continuous spread of SARS-CoV-2 back into human beings.
Public Healthfarmweek.com

Prior coronavirus infection reduces new risk for up to 10 months – study

The risk of being infected with coronavirus is substantially reduced for up to 10 months after a first infection, a study suggests. Researchers found that care home residents with a previous infection were 85% less likely to be infected between October last year and February this year than residents who had never been infected.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Coronavirus Today: When outbreaks collide

Good evening. I’m Russ Mitchell, and it’s Thursday, June 3. Here’s what’s happening with the coronavirus in California and beyond. As if dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic weren’t bad enough, now scientists are becoming concerned about the possibility of a “syndemic.”. That, unfortunately, is a real word for a situation...
SciencePosted by
The Independent

Coronavirus: Shifts in land use could be creating ‘hotspots’ for Covid-carrying bats, study finds

A new study has found that changes in land use in Asia are inadvertently creating conditions ideally suited to the horseshoe bats that can carry coronavirus and which threaten to serve as “hotspots” for the disease’s further transmission from animals to humans.While the precise origins of the original SARS-CoV-2 virus has not been definitively established, it is widely believed by scientists to have first passed from one of the bats to a human via a wet market in the city of Wuhan, China, in November 2019, perhaps by way of an intermediate host such as a pangolin.Now the findings...
Public Healthqatar-tribune.com

Malaysia confirms record coronavirus deaths as outbreak rolls on

Bangkok: Malaysia’s Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 126 coronavirus-related deaths, the first time the South-East Asian nation’s pandemic fatalities have hit triple figures in a single day. “All but 21 of the deaths today had prior history of severe medical conditions, including diabetes, high blood pressure and stroke,” said Health...
Public Healthamericanmilitarynews.com

Thousands under lockdown amid reports of adverse vaccine reactions in China

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Authorities in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong have placed millions of people under COVID-19 restrictions, amid reports of adverse reactions to homegrown coronavirus vaccines in northern China. Nobody is allowed to leave the provincial capital...
Public Healthwhtc.com

Germany lowers coronavirus risk level as cases ease

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s public health agency lowered the coronavirus risk level to “high” from “very high” on Tuesday for the first time in 2021, reflecting a fall in the number of new infections, although the government stressed that the pandemic was not over. A faster vaccination rollout, wider testing...
WorldBBC

Canterbury surge tests after Indian coronavirus variant outbreak

Surge testing is being carried out in Canterbury following an outbreak of an Indian variant of Covid-19. Health officials have said the number of cases are low but have asked everyone without Covid symptoms living, working and studying in two postcode areas to get tested. Six mobile testing units have...