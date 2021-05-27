Coronavirus outbreak risk from hotspots of bat presence and livestock

The top US infection disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has made a groundbreaking admission that he funded coronavirus research in China to avoid an outbreak on American soil, Sky News host Sharri Markson reports. “The United States funded highly dangerous coronavirus research that was once banned at the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” she said. “That research involved creating new deadly viruses that never existed before. “Back in 2012, when the US was considering banning gain of function research, which it later did, Fauci argued that it was important work and was even worth the risk of sparking a pandemic. “But when the outbreak of the pandemic exploded and the White House was sitting there wondering how it all started, Fauci did not once mention gain of function research or the other activities at the Wuhan laboratory. “It was left to others to uncover. “Fauci is the man solely responsible for lifting the US ban on this risky research in 2017.” Ms Markson said it was “unthinkable” for the US to want “risky coronavirus research” conducted in China.