White House Cyber Adviser Highlights Potential for Misuse of Crypto

By Danny Nelson
CoinDesk
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarol House, the National Security Council’s director of cybersecurity, said crypto developers failed to hardcode necessary guardrails. What those controls might look like in crypto remains a topic of heated debate. House told panel moderator Amanda Wick of crypto analytics firm Chainalysis that all policy options are on the table. Earlier Thursday, Michael Mosier, acting director of FinCEN, said his financial regulatory agency has made no decisions yet.

