During May, Sony gave us the first in depth look at the upcoming game Horizon: Forbidden West. 20 minutes of gameplay including underwater exploration, new abilities, and the revamped combat were all on full display. Unfortunately the one thing we did not get a look at was when we can expect the game to release. Now, it is looking like the wait to find out isn’t going to be as long as we thought. According to a new rumor Sony might have big plans for this month.