Finally, after a year of waiting, In The Heights is in theaters. Fans of the Broadway show can finally see Lin-Manuel Miranda's first big musical on the big screen with a (mostly) all-new cast. While a lot of the actors in the film are connected to Miranda, and one is Miranda himself, this is not one of those movie musicals where the Broadway cast revived their roles in the film. There are a handful of original cast members in the movie, but for the most part they're more like Easter Eggs.