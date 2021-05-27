Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Walt Disney Studios Drops a New Trailer and Poster for “Jungle Cruise”

By Laughing Place Disney Newsdesk
laughingplace.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalt Disney Studios has released a new trailer and poster for the upcoming film Jungle Cruise, coming to theaters and Disney+ Premier Access on July 30. Walt Disney Studios dropped a new trailer and poster for Jungle Cruise, coming out on July 30. The film stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily...

www.laughingplace.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dany Garcia
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Emily Blunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Cruise#Adventure#Disney Premier Access#Davis Entertainment#Seven Bucks Productions#Flynn Picture Co#Lily And Frank#Trailer#Poster#Theaters#Stars#La#Boat#Guide#London#England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Disneyland
Related
TV Seriesgroovypost.com

Marvel Studios’ Loki Drops New Trailer During MTV Music Awards

As the premiere date for Loki draws closer, exclusively streaming on Disney Plus, Marvel has been dropping new trailers for the show. The latest came this past weekend during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards airing live from the Palladium and hosted by Leslie Jones. New Loki Trailer from...
MoviesComing Soon!

Marvel Studios’ Eternals Gets First Teaser Trailer & Poster

Marvel Studios has finally released the first Eternals teaser trailer for Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloe Zhao’s highly-anticipated MCU film, featuring a star-studded cast led by Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, and Richard Madden. The film is currently slated to arrive in theaters on November 5. The video begins with the...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt take on Zombies in new JUNGLE CRUISE trailer

The new trailer for Jungle Cruise, the new Disney movie starring Dwayne Jhonson and Emily Blunt, in which they will face dangerous undead. Jungle Cruise The film inspired by the famous attraction at the Disneyland theme park is released on July 30 in theaters and on Disney + through premium access, it is an exciting and very fun adventure that runs through the Amazon, starring the unpredictable Captain Frank Wolff and the intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. And as you can see in the new trailer, it follows the formula of the franchise of Pirates of the Caribbean, by revealing that its protagonists must face dangerous undead, among other great dangers.
MoviesPWMania

Video: Jungle Cruise Movie Trailer Featuring The Rock

Disney has released a new trailer for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “Jungle Cruise” movie. You can see that trailer below, along with a new Drew Struzan-inspired poster. The “Jungle Cruise” movie is based on the iconic Disneyland ride of the same name. Rock will star as the captain of the small riverboat that takes a group through the Amazon. The movie also stars Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Paul Giamatti, and Jesse Plemons. Disney has been upgrading their theme park ride to coincide with the release of the movie.
Video GamesComicBook

New Werewolves Within Trailer and Poster Released

The upcoming horror-comedy film Werewolves Within has released a new trailer and poster ahead of its release in theaters on June 25th. The movie, which is an adaptation of the 2016 VR game Werewolves Within published by Ubisoft, sees a bunch of folks holed up together under a werewolf attack only to then begin suspecting that perhaps one or more of those with them are actually the lycanthrope. You can check out the new trailer above, which really emphasizes both the "horror" and "comedy" in equal measure.
MoviesComplex

People Are Loving Jesse Plemons’ Villain in New ‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer

The new trailer for Disney’s Jungle Cruise is here, but it’s not the slick action or performances from Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt that have people talking. Finally showing off more of the plot, the trailer reveals Jesse Plemons’ role as lead villain Prince Joachim. And fans of the Breaking Bad, Fargo, and Judas and the Black Messiah alum are already eager to see more.
Movieslaughingplace.com

Walt Disney Studios Releases a New Featurette on the Music of “Cruella”

Walt Disney Studios has shared a new featurette all about the music from the film Cruella, coming to theaters and Disney+ Premier Access on May 28. Along with the featurette, the official lyric video for Florence + The Machine’s “Call me Cruella” released. What’s Happening:. Walt Disney Studios released a...
Indiana StateTor.com

Disney’s Jungle Cruise Looks Like an Indiana Jones-eque Adventure

Disney’s latest effort to capitalize on its park-based IP is a film based on its theme park ride, Jungle Cruise. The film is set to hit theaters (and as a premier offering on the studio’s streaming service, Disney+) in July, and ahead of that release, we’ve got a new trailer that shows off an Indiana Jones-like adventure featuring the Rock and Emily Blunt.
Orlando, FLTheme Park Insider

Disneyland's New Jungle Cruise Gets an Opening Date

As we told you earlier, Disney is revamping its Jungle Cruise rides in Anaheim and Orlando to ditch the racist "native" stereotypes and lean into Disney's Society of Explorers and Adventures franchise instead. Disney has kept the ride open while work continues at Walt Disney World, but the attraction is down for refurbishment in Anaheim.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

New Jungle Cruise Trailer Debuts Characters, Monsters And Fun Banter Between The Rock And Emily Blunt

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Disney is ramping up its presence in theaters and at home, thanks to its slate of simultaneous releases through traditional theatrical presentations and Disney+ Premier Access. So now it’s time to start getting back into the swing of movies like Jungle Cruise heading our way, which means brand new trailers are in order to show off fresh and exciting details. And sure enough, with new monsters, characters, and banter between The Rock and Emily Blunt, this would-be blockbuster is ready to roar.
Moviesnightmarishconjurings.com

[News] Disney’s JUNGLE CRUISE Comes To Life in New Trailer

This morning, Good Morning America gave fans an exclusive look at the new trailer for Disney’s JUNGLE CRUISE, and now the full trailer—bursting with thrills, laughs and surprises—is available, along with a new poster. “Jungle Cruise” will release simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on Friday, July 30.
MoviesComing Soon!

Walt Disney Studios Updates Release Schedule, Moves Two Marvel Films

The Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures release schedule has changed, which means that two Marvel films are switching dates. In total, six films have had their dates impacted or announced. First up is The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which is being published under Searchlight. The film has been bumped up a week from September 24, 2021, to September 17, 2021. The other Searchlight film is The French Dispatch, which is officially set to release on October 22, 2021.
Beauty & FashionA.V. Club

Jungle Cruise

If there’s an action movie in the works, you know Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is on board. Disney’s newest Jungle Cruise trailer lays the action on thick as Johnson and co-star Emily Blunt face all sorts of tropical dangers, from the mystical creatures to jaguars to–hold up–a German with a torpedo? Between clips of throwing punches and perilous waterfalls, Blunt’s character, researcher Dr. Lily Houghton, seeks a mystical tree that will “change medicine forever.” Johnson plays Frank Wolff, her quick-witted, rough and tough guide. It’s giving Pirates Of The Caribbean meets Jumanji meets The Lost City Of Z.
MoviesVulture

Say Willkommen to German Jesse Plemons in the Jungle Cruise Trailer

The more accurate name for Disney’s upcoming Jungle Cruise movie is probably Scary Death Boat From Hell, but who are we to judge? It’s literally based on a theme-park ride. So original. A year and a half after we first got a tease of the film, Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt are back on the tortuous waters as a Creedence Clearwater Revival song plays in the background, with Blunt’s character, a scientist, desperate to find a tree that possesses unparalleled healing powers with the help of her brother (Jack Whitehall). “Everything that you see wants to kill you,” the Rock’s riverboat captain advises, “and can.” That includes Jesse Plemons’s German prince, who has a big boat, bigger bazookas, and the biggest accent. Hallöchen! Jungle Cruise will be released both in theaters and on Disney+ on July 30.
Paramount, CAmynewsla.com

`A Quiet Place’ Sequel Tops Box Office Memorial Day Weekend

“A Quiet Place Part II” starring Emily Blunt and directed by her husband John Krasinski scared its way to the top of the North American box office this Memorial Day weekend by grossing $48.385 million, according to industry estimates out Sunday. Paramount’s horror flick beat out Disney’s “Cruella,” which stars...
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Opening Timeline Announced for Disney’s Reimagined Jungle Cruise Rides

The Jungle Cruise is undergoing quite the transformation in both Disney World and Disneyland. While the Disney World ride has remained open during its re-theming, the Disneyland ride has been closed. Disney had already shared that the Disneyland version would reopen this summer and we knew that the changes at Disney World would take place over the next several months. But, now Disney has shared some BIG updates in terms of when this ride’s transformation on both coasts will be complete!
MoviesWDW News Today

WDWNT Daily Recap (5/27/21): Trader Sam’s Gift Shop Arrives, Date for “Heroes vs Villains” Virtual Pin Event Announced, New Poster & Trailer for Jungle Cruise Movie, “Masks On” Signage Added to Indoor Areas at WDW, and More

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, May 27, 2021.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Is Adding 11 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

As we head into June, let’s take a look at what Disney Plus is serving up for its first haul of the new month. It’s not the meatiest drop ever, but it’ll bring us the platform’s latest batch of original TV content as well as a load of great movies, including a recent hit that’s becoming free to stream for the first time.