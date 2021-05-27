These 9 apps are on sale for Memorial Day Weekend only
Discover startups, services, products and more from our partner StackCommerce. NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. Whether you’re looking for dependable data backup software, a reliable VPN, or need a solid library of stock images for your brand, we’ve got you covered. We’ve rounded up nine different apps to help you in all areas of life that you can enjoy at a discounted price. Check out our week-long Memorial Day sale and take advantage of the price-dropped values while you can!nypost.com