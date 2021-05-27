Cancel
This at-home golf simulator is discounted for Memorial Day

New York Post
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscover startups, services, products and more from our partner StackCommerce. NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. If it were possible, a lot of us would be out on the greens everyday. Unfortunately, even for the biggest golf lovers, there are always days that make it difficult, whether it’s work, the weather, or family responsibilities that keep us from the sport. And unless you’re the president, it can be prohibitively expensive to pay the greens fee at your course of choice. But a recent solution has made it possible to essentially mitigate all of these problems at once, and have you perfecting your swing whenever you have a spare moment.

nypost.com
