Chinquapin Park Recreation Center and Aquatics Facility to Close for Scheduled Facility Improvements. The City of Alexandria’s Chinquapin Park Recreation Center and Aquatics Facility (3210 King St.) will close Saturday, June 26 through Monday, September 6, for several planned facility improvements and annual cleaning. The scope of the facility improvements requires temporary closure to ensure public safety, reduce cost, expedite the work, and minimize community impact. The work was scheduled to take place during the summer months when the City’s outdoor pools are available and there is less demand for indoor swimming.