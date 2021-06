After billionaire Jeff Bezos ditches his post as Amazon CEO, he's taking off for space. Bezos will step down from the helm of the e-commerce giant on July 5, and his Blue Origin space company is expected to launch the New Shepard rocket just two weeks later on July 20. To be joined by his younger brother Mark, Jeff Bezos will become the first billionaire to go to space, beating Elon Musk and Richard Branson to the punch.