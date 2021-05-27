Apartment fire in Takoma Park kills dog, displaces multiple families
A fire at an apartment building in Takoma Park killed a dog and displaced multiple families Wednesday night, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue official. Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer posted on Twitter that firefighters were called to Blair Garden Apartments on Eastern Avenue near the D.C. border around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. D.C. and Prince George’s County firefighters also responded, he wrote.bethesdamagazine.com