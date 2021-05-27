Cancel
Takoma Park, MD

Apartment fire in Takoma Park kills dog, displaces multiple families

By Dan Schere
bethesdamagazine.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fire at an apartment building in Takoma Park killed a dog and displaced multiple families Wednesday night, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue official. Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer posted on Twitter that firefighters were called to Blair Garden Apartments on Eastern Avenue near the D.C. border around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. D.C. and Prince George’s County firefighters also responded, he wrote.

bethesdamagazine.com
