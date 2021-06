If you want to pack a powerful hospitality punch, serve punch! No longer the stereotypical iced tea and lemonade, fruit juice and ginger ale old standby of baby showers and afternoon tea parties, punch has cashed in on the many flavored liqueurs and liquors as well as wines and exotic fruit juices now on the market. Punch is a great way to get the party rolling as guests stand around the punch bowl and sip and schmooze. (You can also sip in the kitchen while you’re putting last minute touches on the snacks and salads and side dishes.) Here are 4 punches that will sock it to your guests. Note: All ingredients should be completely chilled.