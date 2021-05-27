Cancel
Salisbury, NC

One injured during three shooting incidents Wednesday

By Carl Blankenship
Salisbury Post
 11 days ago

SALISBURY – Police responded to three shooting incidents in the city limits on Wednesday, including one where a man was shot. The first incident occurred early Wednesday morning. At about 1:40 a.m., the Salisbury Police Department received a report of shots fired into an occupied home on the 400 block of Clancy Street.

