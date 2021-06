While the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic has come and gone, the ways in which it has impacted society remain steadfast. Over the past twelve months, our world has become more digitally-dependent than ever, influencing and informing everything we do, from the way we think to how we behave. As the pandemic accelerated our world into a remote state of living seemingly overnight, digital became both the backbone and blueprint for our new society. From how patients schedule and carry out doctor’s visits, to how students learn, to how consumers shop, and how singles date—our behaviors have become enmeshed in a new digital matrix, one that will remain intact long after the pandemic leaves our shores.