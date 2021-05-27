Rocket League Crates – List of Crates, Items, and Drop Rates
Crates were special item drops that contain exclusive bodies, decals, goal explosions, and other items in Rocket League. Crates are basically a loot system that's essential for free-to-play games. Now, the loot system does have a negative connotation, but it's a necessary mechanism in free-to-play games that encourages players to spend money. However, Rocket League crates are no longer available as of December 2019. Rocket League developer Psyonix has decided to replace the crate system with a more transparent purchase method, where players can view what they will get before they buy.