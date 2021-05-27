Cancel
Texas State

West Texas Library Systems Ramping Up for Summer Programming (Video)

Abilene, Texas
Abilene, Texas
 14 days ago
Alyssa Crow was on hand to speak with MyFoxZone on the Summer Reading Clubs at your library. This is a special time of the year where the library comes to life with programming and we encourage the entire community to come out and participate, especially after the a slower summer last year due to the rise of COVID. We've got so many great programs lined up for all ages including Stories in the Garden, Art in the Park, Read to a Dog Day, Open Mic Nights, Zoo Lady Visits, Crafting Sessions for Ages, and so much more...there's truly something for everyone this summer.

Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas

Abilene is a city in Taylor and Jones Counties in Texas, United States. Its population was 117,063 at the 2010 census, making it the 27th-most populous city in the state of Texas. It is the principal city of the Abilene metropolitan statistical area, which had an estimated population of 123,420, as of 2019. It is the county seat of Taylor County.[10] Dyess Air Force Base is located on the west side of the city.

