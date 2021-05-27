West Texas Library Systems Ramping Up for Summer Programming (Video)

Alyssa Crow was on hand to speak with MyFoxZone on the Summer Reading Clubs at your library. This is a special time of the year where the library comes to life with programming and we encourage the entire community to come out and participate, especially after the a slower summer last year due to the rise of COVID. We've got so many great programs lined up for all ages including Stories in the Garden, Art in the Park, Read to a Dog Day, Open Mic Nights, Zoo Lady Visits, Crafting Sessions for Ages, and so much more...there's truly something for everyone this summer.