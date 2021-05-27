Free Brisket Lunch Scheduled June 12 for Local First Responders

They say that one person's trash is another's treasure and the Krewe of Atlas is giving you the chance to strike gold at their rummage sale. Atlas is ready to help you shop until you drop Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 712 Milam Street (between Common Street and Louisiana Avenue) in downtown Shreveport from 7 am - 3 pm. The Atlas 'yard sale' is actually indoors, so you don't have to worry about getting too hot or caught in a downpour. Admission is free and the event is open to the public. They'll even have the Uneeda Taco food truck there from 11 am - 1 pm. That's perfect timing, because the Atlas 'fill a bag' sale will be going on from 12 pm - 3 pm. (Hint! Hint!)