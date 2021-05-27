Free Brisket Lunch Scheduled June 12 for Local First Responders
The families of University Church of Christ want to show their appreciation to all area First Responders and they plan to do that with an incredible brisket lunch!. On Saturday, June 12, from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm, on the campus of University Church of Christ at 2045 East 70th Street in Shreveport, all police, fire and emergency medical services personnel are invited for this brisket lunch with all the trimmings and a heaping helping of gratitude, and it's FREE of charge!mykisscountry937.com