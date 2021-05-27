BOWEN COLUMN: Eagles are majestic (but don’t tamper with ‘em!)

Homer, Alaska — As I write, the amazin’ blonde and I are sitting in Alaska, nearly to the end of the earth, it seems. We are staying in a hotel called “Land’s End” in Homer, which is at the tip-end of a spit at the far northern end of this great state. The distant snow-dusted mountains that hem in this portion of the ocean may be the most beautiful singular piece of nature I’ve seen — and that’s saying a great deal, as I’ve stood and looked down into that massive expanse we call the Grand Canyon, and I’ve stood way up high up and looked out over the multi-colored changing leaves of the majestic Smokies, too. You’ve read our musings about those sights and scenes with us through the years, and you know each place is breathtaking in its own right.