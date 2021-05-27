Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Westminster Winners: Lyndhurst’s Gould Family and Their Show Dogs

savingplaces.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is the second-oldest continuously held sporting event in America after the Kentucky Derby. The first show in 1877 held in Manhattan at Gilmore’s Garden drew more than 1,200 dogs over four days. As many as 8,000 spectators per day attended the dog show to watch setters, spaniels, pointers, and a variety of purebred dogs compete for prizes. By 1904, a Best in Show award was added and today the winner of this prize is crowned America’s Dog. Since the dog show’s inception, it has always been held in New York City, and for the last 100 years at Madison Square Garden.

savingplaces.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Gould
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Breeding#Show Dogs#Madison Square Garden#Watch Dogs#The Kentucky Derby#Old English Sheepdogs#Irish Terriers#English#New York State#Lyndhurst Youngest#Furlough Bronco#Arundel Cautious#Furlough Perrier#Prize Winners#Winner#Purebred Dogs#Tarrytown#Manhattan#England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Kentucky Statekentuckyliving.com

Kentucky resident to judge at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Louisville, Kentucky resident, Evalyn Gregory, is among the judges at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Tarrytown, New York on June 12 and 13, 2021. Due to the pandemic the dog show was moved from its traditional winter date in New York City to an outdoor venue this spring at the Lyndhurst Estate, a property of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. She will officiate over several breeds during her second judging assignment at Westminster.
New York City, NYPosted by
HowStuffWorks

Westminster Dog Show Celebrates 145 Years, But 2021 Will Be Different

A standard poodle named Siba won Best in Show at the 144th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Feb. 11, 2020, in New York City. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images. At the very first Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, held in an open-air building in New York City that P.T. Barnum built for his circus, somewhere around 1,500 canines were displayed for what The New York Times declared "a new fashionable amusement" among members of the city's high society. "[T]he attendance," The Times announced in advance of the show, in the paper's March 28, 1877 edition, "promises to be very select."
Perry, GAPosted by
13WMAZ

Perry Afghan hound headed to Westminster Dog Show next month

PERRY, Ga. — Linda Christie says she raised her three children and needed a hobby, something to occupy her time. Now, she and her best friend are headed to the world's premiere dog competition, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show!. Dulce isn't just any Afghan. Her human Linda Christie has...
Darien, CTNews 12

'Voice of Westminster' breaks down changes for 2021 dog show

Next week, the country's top dogs will show off at the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. News 12’s Marissa Alter spoke with Gail Miller Bisher – a Darien resident who serves as the “voice and face of Westminster.”. Bisher is the communications director for the Westmister Kennel Club as...
Indiana State1055wzjk.com

Indiana Water Dog To Compete This Weekend At Westminster

SEYMOUR, Ind. — A Seymour woman and her dog are heading to the big leagues. Susie Rohr and her Barbet, Harper, have competed in dog shows all over the United States, including Indiana, South Carolina and Florida. Now, they’ll be competing in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, the Super...
Canton, TXthecantonherald.com

Canton pug makes way to Westminster Show

Lionel the Pug will make his way to the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on June 12-13. Lionel, a Grand Champion Gold GCHG, CH Poco Bre-Z Love Train at Lazy Paws, CGC, TKN. What does all that mean? It means that Lionel is a grand champion pug, a novel trick ...
PetsKTVN.com

Renown Therapy Dog to Compete in Westminster Dog Show

Renown Health says a Perrin the Leonberger, a therapy dog at the hospital, is set to compete in the Westminster dog show. The 150 pound dog worked as a therapy dog throughout the pandemic, and visited classrooms and a local psychiatric facility. "This past year presented an extra special job...
Tarrytown, NYTimes and Democrat

Westminster dog show to feature new breeds

Four additional dog breeds will compete in the 145th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show held on the grounds of the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York on June 12 (Saturday) and June 13 (Sunday).
Gulfport, FLthegabber.com

Gulfport Pup Preps for Westminster Dog Show

Michele True is showing a grand champion level pup at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show with the hopes of taking home Best in Show. Miss Bliss, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel sporting a Marilyn Monroe-esque beauty mark and a price tag of upwards of $4,500 can be found lounging, tongue-out, on her owner Michele True’s Gulfport front porch on most days.
AnimalsJohnson City Press

Local woman's Bernese to compete in Westminster dog show

Seeing her Bernese mountain dog compete in the famed Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York will fulfill a nearly lifelong ambition for Dr. Elaine Henry. “It’s been a dream of mine since I was 8 years old and I watched the Westminster Dog Show for the first time,” said Henry, whose grand champion, Icelyn, is scheduled to be a part of the 145th annual dog show on June 12-13. “It was all I read and thought about as a child.”
Dorset, OHPosted by
Star Beacon

Dorset resident taking coonhound to Westminster dog show

DORSET TOWNSHIP — Jarrod Ball, of Dorset, grew up hunting with his father and their coonhounds. When he was 12 years old, he participated in local UKC Coonhound bench shows, which are coonhound specific, and where the handler presents the dog on an elevated bench. Ball, now 32, has never...
Harwich, MACape Cod Chronicle

Bizzie Takes On Westminster: Harwich Trainer And Her Dog Compete In Prestigious Show

HARWICH — For football players, it's the Super Bowl. For dog lovers, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show has been the ultimate stage to showcase all breeds of dogs. This weekend, Harwich resident Karen Smith will be fulfilling a lifelong dream as she leads her 2-year-old red Australian cattle dog Bizzie Bea into the ring for a chance to be named 2021 Best of Breed or Best in Show at the prestigious show.
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio Vax-A-Million: Family dog alerted newest $1 million winner

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – After three Vax-A-Million drawings, central Ohio finally has it’s first winner. Mark Cline of Union County won Wednesday’s $1 million prize and was surprised with the news in a special way. Cline was first alerted that something was up because of his dog. He said he was...
Tarrytown, NYFOX Sports

FOX Sports Showcases America’s Top Dogs with More Westminster Week Broadcast Coverage Than Ever

NEW YORK – The dog days of summer have come early this year, as FOX Sports presents full coverage of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. , and Sunday, June 13, on FOX, FS1 and FS2, highlighted by more broadcast television coverage than ever before. The Masters Agility Championship returns to FOX, while Best in Show is crowned live on broadcast television for the first time in at least 30 years.