Westminster Winners: Lyndhurst’s Gould Family and Their Show Dogs

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is the second-oldest continuously held sporting event in America after the Kentucky Derby. The first show in 1877 held in Manhattan at Gilmore’s Garden drew more than 1,200 dogs over four days. As many as 8,000 spectators per day attended the dog show to watch setters, spaniels, pointers, and a variety of purebred dogs compete for prizes. By 1904, a Best in Show award was added and today the winner of this prize is crowned America’s Dog. Since the dog show’s inception, it has always been held in New York City, and for the last 100 years at Madison Square Garden.