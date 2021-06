Sunday marked the final day of the NBA regular season with nearly every team in the league playing their last game of the year - except for those preparing for the playoffs. Down the stretch of every NBA regular season, teams tend to rest their stars if they are already locked into a playoff spot or locked into the lottery. That results in an abundance of playing time for reserves. For the Phoenix Suns, that meant some extended run for backup point guard Jevon Carter, who played a whopping 43 minutes when he averaged eleven on minutes per game on the season.