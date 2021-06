I joke about not knowing how to be around people who aren’t my family now that it’s safer to socialize, and I think there’s truth there — for everyone. The extroverts love to anticipate their own roaring ’20s, while the introverts mourn the days of not needing an excuse to cancel plans. Nobody wants to renege on the lessons the pandemic has taught them about what and who are important, but everyone is also keenly, nostalgically aware of what they’ve missed being able to have loved ones in their home.