A bill expanding the state’s ban on cell phone use while driving is headed to the full House. Under Rep. Mike Huval’s (R-Breaux Bridge) bill, drivers would be explicitly prohibited from any handheld use of a mobile device while driving, including talking on the phone, dialing or searching for numbers, and taking photos and videos while behind the wheel. The bill also explicitly prohibits posting videos, photos, or other items to social media while driving. In addition, the prohibition of texting would be expanded to include sending messages via Facebook messenger and other web-based text applications.