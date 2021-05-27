Cancel
Kenosha, WI

Nelson named Gateway Technical College 2021 Distinguished Alumni

By Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 17 days ago
Larry Nelson has been named as the Gateway Technical College 2021 Distinguished Alumni.

Larry Nelson

Nelson, of Kenosha, earned a Gateway Civil/Structural Technology associate degree in 1973 and currently serves as the president and CEO of Bane-Nelson Inc.

One of Nelson’s nominators said: “Larry has donated countless hours to organizations, mentored young people, offering good-paying jobs through his company and providing young people opportunities with apprenticeships. Larry is a very humble man, but his actions speak volumes.”

Nelson will be honored at a June 22 reception on the college’s Kenosha Campus.

Nelson graduated from St. Joseph High School and went on to attend UW-Parkside and the Milwaukee School of Engineering after graduating Gateway.

Nelson currently serves on the board of directors for Tri-County Contractors Association and the Pleasant Prairie Police Appreciation Association. He also serves on the Community Development Authority, is chairman of the Police and Fire Commission for Pleasant Prairie, and is a member of the Kenosha Area Business Alliance. He is a charter member of the Kenosha Area Noon Optimist Club, where he remains on its board of directors. Nelson served the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce for 12 years in roles including board chairman, Kenosha Expo Event chairman, and board member.

