Obesity in the US Fast Facts

Your mouth is the entrance to your body, so it’s no surprise that oral health is intimately related with your overall health. People suffering from gum disease or periodontal problems are more likely to face serious health complications. The most common cause of gum disease is not keeping up with your oral hygiene routine (brushing, flossing, regular dental cleanings and checkups). Ignoring oral hygiene can lead to the build-up of plaque which is a film-like substance consisting of harmful bacteria (this is the stuff you can scrape off your teeth with a fingernail if you don’t brush your teeth – yuck!). In turn, plaque can harden into a substance called calculus which can cause severe gum disease. Just like in any infection, your body will react against the bacteria and result in inflammation (swelling) of the gum tissues. You will see this if, for example your gums bleed easily or when flossing. The bacteria that collects in your gums makes its way to the bloodstream, which can damage the blood vessels and have an really negative affects on your brain, heart and other body parts over time.