Terry Silver Returns In ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4

By Denise Petski
Deadline
 11 days ago
Terry Silver is back. There has been speculation about the return of The Karate Kid III baddie, played by Thomas Ian Griffith, since the Season 3 finale. Now Netflix has confirmed Silver will return for Season 4. “Since the beginning of the series, we’ve been carefully orchestrating the right moment...

