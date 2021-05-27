The Mother Theory That Changes Everything On How I Met Your Mother

Carter Bays tweeted Friday that he's one-third of his way through his HIMYM rewatch. “I won’t go into specifics,” he tweeted, “but I’ll just say I would love to go into an edit room and go George Lucas on this thing, and remove certain stuff I really wish wasn’t in there and I bet nobody would miss.” As TVLine's Ryan Schwartz points out, Bays may be doing his rewatch in his role as executive producer on Hulu's How I Met Your Father. Schwartz also wonders if Bays feels queasy about how the Barney Stinson storylines play out in the post-#MeToo era. Bays added in a separate tweet: "The hardest laughs so far were every scene of (Will Forte). I found myself wanting Rebound Bro to become a spinoff."