Condiments — enticing drizzles, dollops, dashes, and sprinkles — add an explosion of flavor, texture, and color to finished dishes. Condiment sauces, spices, and preparations aren’t substantial enough to be served as a food on their own, but they have the power to convert the blandest dish into something special. Transformed by fermentation, condiments offer healthy attributes in addition to flavor. The palate broadens as experimentation offers a range of global flavors. Beyond old classics like the trifecta of ketchup, mustard, and mayonnaise, a world of condiments is waiting to be explored. Here are a few you may not have known you needed, but, after tasting, you might not be able to live without.