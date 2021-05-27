Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia, 2, Flashes A Smile At 1st Soccer Practice: Watch

Zaya Wade may have just turned 14, but she's already a style icon in the making — and her latest fashion moment with Gabrielle Union is major. Zaya teamed up with her stepmom for a truly adorable TikTok video spotlighting their Prada Galleria bags. In the video, which was posted by Gabrielle Union, we see Zaya sitting on the stairs in a crisp white shirt with a black bandeau top over it, paired with a full white skirt with cutout details. Zaya wears the sweet and summery 'fit with a pair of model-approved black Prada loafers and some clear-frame glasses. Gabrielle is walking down the stairs with the bag in hand, wearing a pair of high-waisted black shorts, a white top, a white jacket with black piping, and the same loafers in white. Suddenly, she drops the bag, and she and Zaya switch places – and outfits, too.