Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia, 2, Flashes A Smile At 1st Soccer Practice: Watch

By Julia Teti
Hollywood Life
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaavia James Union Wade was the cutest little soccer player on the field in a new video compilation of the toddler’s first practice her mom, Gabrielle Union, posted to Instagram!. Is the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team recruiting? Because Kaavia James Union Wade is ready to get on the field! In...

hollywoodlife.com
NBANBC Los Angeles

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Honor Daughter Zaya on Her 14th Birthday

Happy birthday, Zaya Wade. Dwyane Wade's daughter turned 14 on Saturday and received heartwarming birthday tributes from her family, including her little sister, Kaavia James Union Wade, 2. Doting stepmom Gabrielle Union shared on Instagram a photo of the teen posing in a chic, colorful, striped cut-out sweater, writing, "Happy Birthday @zayawade...14!!!! We [heart emoji] you so much and we are so proud of you! Keep shining my [heart emoji]."
New York City, NYPosted by
Domino

Thought Gabrielle Union’s Toddler Couldn’t Get Any Cooler? Check Out Her Playhouse

While superstar couple Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are known for many things, these days their biggest claim to fame just might be their sassy 2-year-old daughter, Kaavia James. Not only has she stolen the heart of millions with her signature scowl, she’s the star of the Union-Wade’s newly released children’s book, Shady Baby, featuring a fabulous toddler dishing out serious side-eye when faced with playground bullies. Inspired by Kaavia herself, it’s no wonder the book is already a New York Times best-seller. But we couldn’t help but wonder: How does the pint-size icon spend her time off the page? On a similarly fabulous backyard play set, according to Union’s recent Instagram post.
RelationshipsYardbarker

Gabrielle Union News

Dwyane Wade On Relationship With Gabrielle Union: ' I Do Not Lead In My Marriage'. Dwyane Wade has made a big revelation about his marriage with actress Gabrielle Union. This man was one of the best leaders in the NBA during his active. DMX loved to watch 'The Golden Girls'...
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Gabrielle Union Explains Daughters Couture Handbag

Gabrielle Union‘s daughter Kaavia is already snagging designer swag. But the star is trying to keep it in perspective. The 48-year-old shared a video of her 2-year-old unboxing “her first Valentino purse” last week. Not everyone was impressed. “That purse could have come from Target and she would have reacted...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Teen Vogue

Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade Had a Major Prada Moment on TikTok

Zaya Wade may have just turned 14, but she's already a style icon in the making — and her latest fashion moment with Gabrielle Union is major. Zaya teamed up with her stepmom for a truly adorable TikTok video spotlighting their Prada Galleria bags. In the video, which was posted by Gabrielle Union, we see Zaya sitting on the stairs in a crisp white shirt with a black bandeau top over it, paired with a full white skirt with cutout details. Zaya wears the sweet and summery 'fit with a pair of model-approved black Prada loafers and some clear-frame glasses. Gabrielle is walking down the stairs with the bag in hand, wearing a pair of high-waisted black shorts, a white top, a white jacket with black piping, and the same loafers in white. Suddenly, she drops the bag, and she and Zaya switch places – and outfits, too.
NBAPopSugar

Zaya Wade's 14th-Birthday Party Was a Light-Up Roller-Disco Bonanza — See the Photos Here!

Zaya Wade may not be old enough to get her driver's license, but she is cruising into 14 on a stylish set of wheels. In honor of her 14th birthday, Zaya's friends and family threw her a retro roller-skating-themed 14th birthday party complete with a neon sign that read "Zaya on Wheels," and we'd love to snag an invite to the next get together. "Happy 14th to me!" Zaya captioned an Instagram post sharing photos from the night of '70-style fun. "I had such a fun birthday!!!🎉🎉 I love all of you guys, and thank you all for the love and support!"
Celebritiesbbcgossip.com

Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Gabrielle, More Celebs’ Kids Attending 2021 Prom

Prom perfection! Vanessa Bryant, Leslie Mann and more celebrities documented their kids’ school dance experiences in 2021. The daughter of the late Kobe Bryant‘s prom coincided with his Hall of Fame induction ceremony. “When we heard, I looked at Natalia and said, ‘Well if it’s any consolation, daddy kept me from going to my prom, so it’s only right that he tried to keep you from going to yours,’” Vanessa, 39, told her Instagram followers in May. “When I was a senior in high school, Kobe and I were engaged, and he had a playoff game the night of my prom. Kobe didn’t want me going to prom without him and I didn’t want to go without him.”
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions Signs First-Look Deal With Netflix. Jennifer Lopez and her production banner, Nuyorican Productions, have signed a multiyear first-look deal with Netflix, the streamer announced Monday. As part of the deal, Nuyorican will…. Jennifer Lopez Styling Duo Rob and Mariel on Their Sustainable Jewelry Collaboration for Vrai.
MoviesNew Haven Register

Gabrielle Union and Jeremy Pope to Star in A24's 'The Inspection'

Bratton is writing the screenplay and directing the film in his feature debut. It will begin shooting later this summer. Julia Louis-Dreyfus to Star in A24's Mother-Daughter Fairytale 'Tuesday'. Pope, who received Tony Award nominations for “Ain’t Too Proud” and “Choir Boy,” as well as Emmy recognition for Ryan Murphy’s...
TennisPosted by
HOLAUSA

Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia crashes mom’s photoshoot in cutest way

Serena Williams’ daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. really wanted in on her mom’s photoshoot. The 39-year-old tennis champ shared an adorable behind-the-scenes moment from a recent S by Serena photoshoot. As the powerhouse modeled the Gina Gaiter dress in mint green, Olympia was a little green with envy about not being on-camera. Of course, who could resist the 3-year-old’s charm?