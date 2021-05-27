Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia, 2, Flashes A Smile At 1st Soccer Practice: Watch

Prom perfection! Vanessa Bryant, Leslie Mann and more celebrities documented their kids’ school dance experiences in 2021. The daughter of the late Kobe Bryant‘s prom coincided with his Hall of Fame induction ceremony. “When we heard, I looked at Natalia and said, ‘Well if it’s any consolation, daddy kept me from going to my prom, so it’s only right that he tried to keep you from going to yours,’” Vanessa, 39, told her Instagram followers in May. “When I was a senior in high school, Kobe and I were engaged, and he had a playoff game the night of my prom. Kobe didn’t want me going to prom without him and I didn’t want to go without him.”