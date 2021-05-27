Partnership Sells Majority Interest in 541,035 SF Office Building in Parsippany, New Jersey

PARSIPPANY — On May 4, the Township Council expressed concern about the proposed special emergency note of $5 million that’s been requested to balance the budget. A special emergency note is a short-term public financing option, which is typically amortized for 1 year. This emergency note, however, will be amortized in 5 years. It’s a one-time exception, due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has impacted our Township and so many communities across the country.