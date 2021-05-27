Cancel
Morgan Plus Four and Six updated for 2021

Pistonheads
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s fair to say that the introduction of the modern CX platform has transformed the way Morgan does business for the better. With aluminium architecture and up-to-date BMW engines and gearboxes under the bonnet, it’s now able to tweak and update models at typical OEM pace. As illustrated nicely by the latest news out of Malvern: Morgan has announced changes for its 2021 (or MY22) line-up, which include a host of ‘comfort and character’ improvements to the Plus Four and Six.

