Detroit, MI

HUD Selects Detroit for $30M Grant to Help Bring 500 Affordable Housing Units to Corktown Area

By Kristin Hiller
rebusinessonline.com
 17 days ago

DETROIT — The U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) has selected Detroit as a winner of its Choice Neighborhoods grant program, which will enable the city to bring more than 500 new units of affordable housing to the Corktown area. Detroit, which was one of five cities selected nationally, will receive a $30 million HUD grant, the largest amount offered under the Choice program. The grant is supported by $1 billion in leverage commitments from grant partners, including Ford’s new $740 million mobility campus and other economic development initiatives in Corktown.

