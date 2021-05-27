Premiere: Dylan Matthew issues first solo original of 2021—stream ‘One Sided Love’

A cover-filled EP with a chance to expand their sound. Flamenco and heavy metal are two subgenres of music that seldom are seen next to each other. The movies Pirates of the Caribbean and Puss in Boots don’t seem to have much of a connection with one another. Instrumentalists and Grammy awards are rarely seen in the same place together. What comes at the intersection of these contrasts? Rodrigo y Gabriela. Rodrigo y Gabriela is a flamenco and heavy metal-influenced group known for multiple Grammy-nominated and winning albums, as well as being integral to the soundtracks for the movies mentioned before. This group represents the conflict of modern music. Talented musicians fall through the cracks for uninspired bubblegum pop singers to grow. Rodrigo y Gabriela is one such type of crack-falling artist, though their music reflects honesty and intentionality that is hard to find in a typical Grammy-winning artist. In their new project, The Jazz EP, the couple gives their take on three different songs from three different eras and genres.