Premiere: Dylan Matthew issues first solo original of 2021—stream ‘One Sided Love’
If 2020 was the year of the Dylan Matthew collaboration, 2021 is the year of Dylan Matthew solo content. “I didn’t release a lot of music last year. I released a lot of collaborations, but not a lot of solo music, so this year, I’m really focusing on getting my solo music out there and pushing my solo career out as far as I can,” Dancing Astronaut‘s series-initiating Supernova said in a January interview. “There will definitely be a lot of music coming out this year, including several songs that I’ve been holding on to for a time, because I was too scared to release my favorite music, but this year I’m doing it; that’s the plan for 2021.”dancingastronaut.com