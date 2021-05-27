Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Premiere: Dylan Matthew issues first solo original of 2021—stream ‘One Sided Love’

By Rachel Narozniak
dancingastronaut.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf 2020 was the year of the Dylan Matthew collaboration, 2021 is the year of Dylan Matthew solo content. “I didn’t release a lot of music last year. I released a lot of collaborations, but not a lot of solo music, so this year, I’m really focusing on getting my solo music out there and pushing my solo career out as far as I can,” Dancing Astronaut‘s series-initiating Supernova said in a January interview. “There will definitely be a lot of music coming out this year, including several songs that I’ve been holding on to for a time, because I was too scared to release my favorite music, but this year I’m doing it; that’s the plan for 2021.”

dancingastronaut.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Music#Story Time#Proximity#Solo Music#Dylan Matthew Devotees#Premiere#Love#Song#Stripped Down Renditions#Featured Image#Dancing Astronaut#Acoustic Conversions#Memorable Appeal#Collaborations#Imagery#Anthem#Happy#Reveal#Wheels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
Chicago, ILundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Sunjacket Debuts Sophomore Album ‘More Lifelike’ - Stream It Below

Chicago art rock outfit Sunjacket took an extended recess from the spotlight following their 2016 record Mantra. Though debuts usually are met with quick follow-ups, Sunjacket is far from typical. Instead, the band has spent the time away toiling over a dense and experimental approach to the sounds of indie rock, synth pop, ambient music, and art rock. These sounds coalesce together on the band’s new record, More Lifelike, out on June 4th.
Musicpilerats.com

Premiere: Meet okmattcollins, a new solo project from the frontman of WHARVES

Regional New South Wales four-piece WHARVES have a lot going for them, and they always have. The Lennox Head-raised quartet won triple j Unearthed's competition to play Splendour In The Grass back in 2017, and since then, have become somewhat darlings of the country's indie-rock next generation. Their energetic and slightly rough-around-the-edges charm has followed them around ever since, through to a debut EP - Sooner or Later - in 2018 and singles that have littered the few years since, including one this year already: Everything I'm Waiting On.
Musicamericana-uk.com

Video Premiere: Becky Kapell “Is Your Love Gone?”

When Becky Kapell’s father made a passing comment, it sparked in her imagination a tale of love slipping away and all of the vulnerability, uncertainty and jealousy that those fading feelings bring. His words, “I found my ring in my drawer but it doesn’t fit me anymore,” inspired the opening lines of Kapell’s new single, in which the ring symbolises the traumatic end of a relationship. Kapell’s clear voice and captivating vocal melody, alongside Paul Bergen’s distinctive guitar, ensure that ‘Is Your Love Gone?’ is a timeless country ballad that feels at once fresh yet familiar, like an old favourite made new.
Musicthis song is sick

Claude VonStroke & Justin Jay Team Up on Wild New ‘Oh’ EP

Over the past year, we’ve seen Justin Jay really step outside the box with his sound. It appears that he’s inspired Claude VonStroke to do the same. After a “conversation about the past and future of dance music,” the two DIRTYBIRD mainstays have teamed up on a brilliantly wonky new EP simply titled Oh.
TV & Videosloopinsight.com

Preview of Apple Originals premiering in 2021

The new trailer includes never-before-seen glimpses at highly anticipated Apple Original series “Foundation,” “Invasion,” “The Shrink Next Door,” “Schmigadoon!” and “Mr. Corman,” as well as upcoming Apple Original Film “CODA,” and sophomore seasons of “The Morning Show,” “Ted Lasso,” “See” and “Truth Be Told,” all set to premiere in 2021.
MusicEDMTunes

Adam Beyer And DJ Rush Collab on ‘Restore My Soul’ EP

The Drumcode boss Adam Beyer and legendary producer DJ Rush present their collaborative work, Restore My Soul. The Four track-EP marks the debut collaboration between these two Techno titans. a collaboration between two great artists who have inspired thousands of people around the world is always a great to see....
TV Seriesj-14.com

Exclusive First LookRebecca and Charlie Beg Dylan Not to Leave in ‘Young Dylan’ Season 2 Premiere Clip

They don’t want Dylan to leave! Nickelodeon is gearing up for season 2 of Young Dylan, and J-14 has an exclusive first look at the premiere episode. In the clip, Dylan (played by Dylan Gilmer) is packing his things to head back to Chicago with his mom while his cousins Rebecca (played by Celina Smith) and Charlie (played by Hero Hunter) beg him not to leave. “My mom needs me, we look after each other, you know?” Dylan tells Charlie, who then wonders who will be there to look after him.
Musicmetalinjection

SLIPKNOT's Clown Streams Third Solo Song "Brainwash Love – Feed The Worms Birds"

Slipknot percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan launched his solo project Live Your Life last week with two new songs "Brainwash Love – Death Inside"" and "Live Your Life". Crahan is now back with a third song whose video title says it's called "Brainwash Love – Feed The Worms Birds", but the description in the video says it's called "Cut Throat". So it's definitely one of those two.
Musicedmidentity.com

Kah-Lo Marks ‘The Arrival’ of a New Era with Her Latest EP

Electronic dance-pop sensation Kah-Lo has unleashed her latest release for the world to groove out to with The Arrival EP on Epic Records. It’s time to shine a light on the New York City-based, Nigeria-born, Grammy-nominated dance-pop sensation Kah-Lo! Over the years she has carved her reputation within the music industry by collaborating with everyone from Diplo to Selena Gomez with songs featured in everything from TV and film to gaming. Her tracks like “Rinse & Repeat” with Riton, as well as “Melanin” and “Fake I.D.” have all gained global acclaim. Now, she’s ready to show the world every angle of her sonic versatility with her latest release, The Arrival, on Epic Records.
MusicEDMTunes

Marshmello Drops A ‘Shockwave’ Via His Genre-Bending Fourth Studio Album

We live in a world where the masses cannot get enough of the mysterious Marshmello — and I’m all for it. Back in 2016, Marshmello dropped his debut, self-released album titled Joytime. In 2018, we got his second album in Joytime ll, and in 2019, we got his third, Joytime III. Now, the year is 2021, and we’re finally getting his fourth. Today, we bring Marshmello’s fourth studio album, by the way of his latest release, ‘Shockwave‘.
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Rodrigo y Gabriela – The Jazz EP

A cover-filled EP with a chance to expand their sound. Flamenco and heavy metal are two subgenres of music that seldom are seen next to each other. The movies Pirates of the Caribbean and Puss in Boots don’t seem to have much of a connection with one another. Instrumentalists and Grammy awards are rarely seen in the same place together. What comes at the intersection of these contrasts? Rodrigo y Gabriela. Rodrigo y Gabriela is a flamenco and heavy metal-influenced group known for multiple Grammy-nominated and winning albums, as well as being integral to the soundtracks for the movies mentioned before. This group represents the conflict of modern music. Talented musicians fall through the cracks for uninspired bubblegum pop singers to grow. Rodrigo y Gabriela is one such type of crack-falling artist, though their music reflects honesty and intentionality that is hard to find in a typical Grammy-winning artist. In their new project, The Jazz EP, the couple gives their take on three different songs from three different eras and genres.
MinoritiesBillboard

First Out: New Music From Clairo, Fletcher, Vincint & More

As Pride Month continues, take some time to refresh your playlists with the latest tunes from your favorite LGBTQ artists. Billboard Pride is here to help with First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists. From Clairo's contemplative new single to Vincint's...
Musicedm.com

Listen to Nero's Riveting Guest Mix for Insomniac's Night Owl Radio

For the past few months the legendary electronic trio Nero have been delighting fans with a number of remixes on Audius. They've now hit the airwaves with Insomniac's Pasquale Rotella for a recent episode of Night Owl Radio. They laid down a 30-minute guest mix featuring many of these new releases alongside tracks from their electronic music contemporaries.
Musicthis song is sick

Dreamers Delight Shares Dreamy Future Bass Gem “The Journey,” Announces New EP

Dreamers Delight is on a hot streak. The Denver based producer and DJ has put together a string of dope releases recently, and his latest, “The Journey,” comes with an announcement of a new body of work. Dreamers Delight has officially unveiled plans for a new EP titled Atlas, which is set to drop later this summer on August 13, via Nettwerk Records.