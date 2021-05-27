Cancel
AMCAL Completes 102-Unit Las Ventanas Affordable Housing Community in Long Beach, California

By Amy Works
Cover picture for the articleLONG BEACH, CALIF. — AMCAL Multi-Housing has completed Las Ventanas Apartments, an affordable multifamily development located at 1795 Long Beach Blvd. in Long Beach. Situated on just over an acre, the four-story building features 102 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with balconies or patios for individuals and families earning between 20 percent and 80 percent of the area median income. Additionally, 15 units are reserved for Los Angeles County’s Homes for Health program for special needs homeless households.

