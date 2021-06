Ah. September 2020. We remember it like it was yesterday. To be frank, it kind of sucked – but among all of the injustice, debate and frustration, there was a light and man, was it blinding. This was the month that, to the surprise of everyone, Canadian grocery store No Frills dropped an album, aptly titled Haulin’ State of Mind which featured classics like “88 Sale,” “So Fresh,” and “Bag It Up”. What was even more shocking was that it low-key slapped, though some tough critics, like Jimmy Fallon, would disagree.