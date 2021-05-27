Cancel
New Haven, IN

Lunar Distribution Signs 145,600 SF Industrial Lease in New Haven, Indiana

By Kristin Hiller
rebusinessonline.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW HAVEN, IND. — Lunar Distribution LLC has signed a 145,600-square-foot industrial lease at 10785 Rose Ave. within the Cedar Oak Industrial Park in New Haven, just east of Fort Wayne. The distributor of comic books for publishers such as DC and Marvel will occupy the space beginning in June. The facility, which features a clear height of 30 feet, is located at the corner of I-469 and U.S. Highway 24. Bill Drinkall and Brook Steed of Bradley Co. represented the undisclosed landlord.

