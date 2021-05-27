Lunar Distribution Signs 145,600 SF Industrial Lease in New Haven, Indiana

UNDATED – The Indiana Department of Transportation will host hiring fairs at ten locations across the state on Thursday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (all times local). INDOT has more than 100 open positions in a variety of careers, but the greatest need is for skilled trade positions. INDOT recently increased starting pay for highway technicians and several other positions to $19 per hour, with opportunities to move up to $20 per hour with a valid commercial driver’s license (CDL).