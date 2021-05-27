Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Hellenic Petroleum first quarter profit down 53%

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qhP1p_0aDN5DNy00

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum posted a 53% fall in first quarter core profit on Thursday as refining margins were hurt because of lower demand for transport fuel amid coronavirus restrictions in Europe.

Stripping out oil inventory holdings, Hellenic said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 60 million euros ($73 million) in the first quarter, down from 128 million euros in the same period last year.

Higher costs for carbon emission rights under a new European Union emissions trading system also weighed on performance.

($1 = 0.8199 euros)

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
153K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hellenic Petroleum#European Union#Profit Margins#Oil Demand#Core Earnings#Fuel Oil#Ebitda#Oil Inventory Holdings#Refining Margins#Trading#Inventory#Transport Fuel#Tax#Emissions#Carbon Emission Rights#Coronavirus Restrictions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Markets
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
Greece
Related
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $331.99 Million

Equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will post $331.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $281.97 million and the highest is $395.00 million. Callon Petroleum posted sales of $157.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsgcaptain.com

CMA CGM Reports Soaring Profit of $2.1 Billion in First Quarter

French shipping giant CMA CGM, the world’s number three ocean carrier, reported Q1 2021 net profit of $2.1 billion driven by strong demand for consumer goods which is expected to continue through the rest of the year. This figure compares to a profit of just $48 million in the Q1 2020 for about a 2000% increase.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Deadline

Endeavor Swings To Slim Net Profit In First Quarter As Public Company Despite 10% Revenue Slide Amid Pandemic

Endeavor’s total revenue slid 10% in the first quarter to $1.07 billion, but the company swung from a year-ago loss to $2.4 million in net income in the quarter. The report was the company’s first since going public in April. The company’s portfolio includes entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and mixed martial arts circuit UFC.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Bank of Nova Scotia beats quarterly profit estimates

TORONTO, June 1 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday, driven by strength in its Latin America-focused international unit and a sharp drop in provisions to cover loan losses. Net income excluding one-off items rose to C$2.48 billion ($2.06 billion), or C$1.9 a...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Adjusted profit surges in first half for Gooch & Housego

The AIM-traded optical component and system manufacturer said its adjusted profit before tax surged 83.7% year-on-year for the six months ended 31 March, to £4.9m, which it put down to improving volumes and the benefits of its site consolidation programmes. Net cash inflow from operating activities rose to £9.2m, from...
StocksZacks.com

Find Strong Stocks with this First Profit Screener

The market began June trading essentially flat on another low volume day following the long Memorial Day weekend. Trading volume will likely remain far below average as summer begins and people start vacationing again, as the coronavirus vaccine push encourages even more people to return to their normal lives, especially as cities around the U.S. reopen.
Financial ReportsShoshone News Press

AGSC reports promising first quarter

WALLACE — Americas Gold and Silver Corporation reported consolidated financial and operational results for the quarter ended March 31. These consolidated results pertain to the company’s ongoing work efforts at its Galena Mine and Relief Canyon complexes. After a historic final quarter report in 2020, the Galena continues to show...
Financial ReportsWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Costco’s quarterly profit jumps by nearly half

Costco said Thursday its net income for the latest quarter was $1.2 billion, a 45.6% increase from 2020’s third quarter. Net sales rose 21.7%, to $44.38 billion, with e-commerce leading the way in growth as the pandemic continued to limit in-store shopping in much of the nation. The Issaquah-based discount...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Pivotree Reports First Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Results

Strong total bookings growth of 68% set the foundation for the remainder of the year. TORONTO, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree" or the "Company"), a leader in frictionless commerce solutions, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
Financial Reportsfreshfruitportal.com

Hortifrut doubles EBITDA in first quarter

Hortifrut has reported its financial results for the first quarter, generating an EBITDA of US$51.7 million, increasing by over 106 percent year-on-year. The profit, attributable to the owners of the parent company, reached $17.8 million, an increase of $16.4 million compared to the profit of $1.4 million registered year-on-year. The...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce quarterly profit beats expectations

TORONTO, May 27 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by much lower-than-expected provisions. Net income excluding one-off items rose to C$1.67 billion ($1.38 billion), or C$3.59, in the three months ended April 30, compared with C$441 million, or 94 Canadian cents, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$3.01 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Financial Reportskitco.com

Toronto-Dominion Bank quarterly profit tops estimates

(Corrects to remove "higher revenue" from headline) May 27 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by higher revenue from fees and as it released some reserves set aside to cover loan losses. Net earnings excluding one-off items rose to C$3.78 billion ($3.12 billion),...
Financial Reportsaustinnews.net

Organto Announces Record First Quarter Financial Results

Largest First Quarter Revenues and Largest Gross Profit in History. VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ('Organto' or 'the Company'), an integrated provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), except where specifically noted.
Financial Reportsaustinnews.net

Gabriel Resources Ltd. 2021 First Quarter Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Gabriel Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GBU) ('Gabriel' or the 'Company') announces the publication of its First Quarter Financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis Report for the period ended March 31, 2021. Summary. Gabriel remains focused on the progression of its arbitration case...
Financial Reportsmilwaukeesun.com

Nedbank profit 'materially higher' in first months of 2021

Nedbank has seen "materially higher" earnings for the four months to end April, compared to the same period last year, the bank said in a trading update. While its corporate banking unit has seen a "moderate" appetite for loans, retail demand remained very strong thanks to 30-year low interest rates.
Businessmilwaukeesun.com

Sun Pharma clocks Rs 894 crore net profit in March quarter

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI): Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Thursday posted 124 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 894 crore for the January to March quarter as compared to Rs 400 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations amounted to Rs 8,523 crore for Q4...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

FRO - First Quarter 2021 Results

Frontline Ltd. (the “Company” or “Frontline”), today reported unaudited results for the three months ended March 31, 2021:. Net income of $28.9 million, or $0.15 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income of $8.8 million, or $0.04 per diluted share for the first quarter of...