Taylor Street Arranges $3M Bridge Loan for Multifamily Property Acquisition in Tempe

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Taylor Street Capital Partners has structured a $3 million bridge loan for the acquisition and renovation of a 20-unit apartment community in Tempe. Nick Martinez and Chris Nuccio of Taylor Street closed the loan for the undisclosed borrower. The fixed-rate financing, with interest-only payments, features an 80 percent loan-to-cost ratio. A private lender looking to deploy capital in the Sunbelt markets provided the capital.