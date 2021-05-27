Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Gov. DeSantis is not a dictator but a defender of our liberty | Opinion

By Ed Pozzuoli
Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sun Sentinel’s constant drum beat of anti-DeSantis articles only serves to show the paper’s agenda. However, calling Gov. DeSantis a “dictator” is just wrong. DeSantis has guided the Sunshine State through the pandemic with strong, principled leadership. He didn’t write a book, take a vacation or get his hair done at an otherwise mandated closed salon. He lead with every Floridian’s constitutional rights in mind.

www.sun-sentinel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Retail Shops#Constitutions#The Sun Sentinel#Cdc#Floridians#Covid#Democrats#Tripp Scott Law Firm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Politics
News Break
Casinos
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
Amazon
Related
Tallahassee, FLWCTV

Gov. DeSantis signs property insurance bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill into law that is meant to give relief to a large sector of the state’s insurance industry. Faced with losses from rising claims, the industry is welcoming changes that would restrict some practices by contractors. The law would...
Surfside, FL10NEWS

Gov. DeSantis signs bill requiring moments of silence at school into law

SURFSIDE, Fla — During a visit Monday at The Shul in Surfside, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed two bills aimed at expanding religious practices in state institutions. Speaking to a crowd at the South Florida Jewish community center, the governor touted his pro-Israel legislation and the list of laws he's passed that have benefitted the Jewish community.
Politicsfloridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis signs bill to rename conservation area after Kristin Jacobs

Jacobs championed the environment before passing away in April 2020 after a cancer battle. Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed legislation renaming the Southeast Coral Reef Ecosystem Conservation Area after the late Rep. Kristin Jacobs. Legislators approved the measure from Rep. Christine Hunschofsky (HB 217) in early April. Jacobs prioritized environmental...
Businessfloridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis warns of inflation ‘bite’ for middle-income families

High prices mean tough choices. Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to warn that Washington’s big-spending may soon enough become Florida’s problem in the form of inflation. Despite the state’s healthy budget, with revenue exceeding projections and nearly $10 billion in reserves, the Governor said rampant “inflationary pressures” mean some hard choices.
Florida StateWCTV

Florida gym owners pardoned by Gov. DeSantis for COVID-19 offenses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - Governor Ron DeSantis and the Clemency Board pardoned a husband and wife Wednesday after they were charged last year with violating local emergency orders in Broward County. Their crime: refusing to require masks while working out. The Governor called the arrests an overreach. Former gym owners...
Educationfloridapolitics.com

Intellectual diversity bill awaits Gov. DeSantis’ signature

Conservatives have raised the issue of liberal indoctrination in recent weeks. Lawmakers have presented Gov. Ron DeSantis with legislation aimed at protecting conservative viewpoints on college campuses. The bill (HB 233), delivered to the Governor’s desk Friday, would prohibit the state Board of Education and Board of Governors from shielding...
Florida Statespacecoastdaily.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs Legislation to Continue Insurance Reform in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Governor Ron DeSantis signed SB 76, which builds on Governor DeSantis’ commitment to insurance reform in Florida. This bill protects Florida families by restructuring litigation rules for disputed insurance claims; expressly disallows contractors, public adjusters, and companies from using prohibited advertisements that encourage Floridians to make an insurance claim for roof damage; and imposes a fine of up to $10,000 when companies violate the law.
Politicsfloridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis signs off on protections for domestic violence centers

Domestic violence centers keep victims safe and hidden. Now there will be punishment for revealing their location. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill on Wednesday to help keep the location of domestic violence centers anonymous. The bill (SB 70) will create a new first-degree misdemeanor for those who maliciously publish...
Politicsfloridapolitics.com

Auto insurance flexibility bill hits Gov. DeSantis’ desk

Have a reckless teenage driver? This bill has you covered. Lawmakers have presented Gov. Ron DeSantis a bill to allow auto insurance policy holders to fully exclude members of their household from their policy. Currently, the Office of Insurance Regulation requires that insurers provide the minimum coverage even for drivers...
Petsfox13news.com

Full Gov. DeSantis press conference: Police K9 bill

Friday morning, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the bill from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office. Before, state law prohibited emergency workers from rendering aid to police K-9's if they are injured in the line of duty.
Healthfloridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis signs bill to increase minority health care access

The state budget, signed earlier this month, includes a $4.4 million increase for the Office of Minority Health and Health Equity. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a measure Thursday to improve inequities in the state’s health care system. The Governor approved a bill (HB 183) lawmakers hope will make the Office...
Politicsfloridapolitics.com

Purple Alert bill lands on Gov. DeSantis’ desk

The alerts protect people with cognitive disabilities. A bill that would create an alert system to help locate missing individuals with cognitive disabilities landed Monday on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk. Sponsored by Palm Beach Democratic Sen. Lori Berman, the bill (SB 184) would establish a Purple Alert system under the...
Orlando, FLfloridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis orders flags to half-staff for Pulse Remembrance Day

The proclamation comes amid increasing tension between DeSantis and the LGBTQ community. Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered Florida’s flags to fly at half-staff on Saturday to mark Pulse Remembrance Day, which honors victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting. Saturday marks the five-year anniversary of the tragedy that resulted in the deaths...
Vero Beach, FLveronews.com

Environmental groups ask Gov. DeSantis to declare an emergency

The Clean Water Coalition of Indian River County – joined by the Indian River Land Trust, the Environmental Learning Center and other environmental groups – is urging Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency to battle pollution in the Indian River Lagoon. The alliance’s appeal comes as manatees...
Florida Statewlrn.org

Gov. DeSantis Could Bypass Cabinet On Florida DEP Pick

TALLAHASSEE --- Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested Tuesday he might not get sign-off from the state Cabinet for his next appointee to run the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. In what would be a precedent-setting action, DeSantis indicated he might only need approval of the appointee from the Legislature. The issue...
Duval County, FLfloridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis announces two judicial appointments

They appointees will serve in the Fifth Circuit Court and the Duval County Court. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced judicial appointments to the 5th Circuit Court and the Duval County Court. DeSantis appointed Joel Fritton of Spring Hill as Judge on the 5th Circuit Court and Julie Taylor of...