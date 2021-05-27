Gov. DeSantis is not a dictator but a defender of our liberty | Opinion

The Sun Sentinel’s constant drum beat of anti-DeSantis articles only serves to show the paper’s agenda. However, calling Gov. DeSantis a “dictator” is just wrong. DeSantis has guided the Sunshine State through the pandemic with strong, principled leadership. He didn’t write a book, take a vacation or get his hair done at an otherwise mandated closed salon. He lead with every Floridian’s constitutional rights in mind.