NEWBURYPORT – The Poker People will host a virtual no-limit Texas Hold ‘em tournament on Thursday, June 24, in support of the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center. Registration and socializing will begin at 6:30 p.m., with a game start of 7 p.m. There is no cost to attend, however, there is a suggested donation of $125 to support the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center’s advocacy, counseling, and legal services provided to survivors of domestic violence at no cost to them. Every $100 donated provides a family with two hours of group therapy, and every $500 donated provides legal counseling to a survivor in need.